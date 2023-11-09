CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week on abc27’s Local Business Beat, we highlighted a new game store, a new vintage collectibles shop, and an upcoming cookie franchise.
The Nerd Place:
- This new “nerdy” gaming store is going to be making its debut in Lebanon County on November 18. The Nerd Place is equipped with 15 high-end gaming PCs, four televisions, and four gaming monitors that are set up for console play. The new space is capable of hosting 70 to 75 guests at a time, which is a good thing since they plan on hosting tournaments in the future.
Eternia Dreams Toys & Collectibles:
- These new vintage collectibles store recently opened its doors over in Adams County, Gettysburg. The new location offers more than 20,000 different collectibles from the 1980’s to modern day. The vast options include video games, comic books, VHS tapes, toys, and more!
Dirty Dough Cookies:
- This popular “stuffed” cookie franchise will soon be opening its first-ever Midstate location. The new Dirty Dough Cookies will be located inside the Shoppes at Kissel Village in Lititz. According to the franchisee, the new location is currently in the “permitting and build out phase”, but is expected to open in the spring of 2024.