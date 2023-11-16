CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week on abc27’s Local Business Beat, we highlighted a new fantasy retail store, a new authentic Mexican restaurant, and the start of major renovations at the Tanger Outlets.
Lancaster Troll Market:
- A new Renaissance fair-themed retail and consignment store recently opened its doors in Lancaster County. The new store features a vast collection of thousands of fantasy-themed items, from books, toys, clothing, apparel, leather goods, jewelry, swords, and more! The new location officially opened its doors on November 4.
Miaa Mexican Bistro:
- A locally owned, Authentic Mexican restaurant recently made its debut in Lebanon County back on November 8. The new establishment offers a wide range of authentic Mexican cuisine along with Mexican breakfast as well. The new Miaa Mexican Bistro is open 7 days a week.
Hershey Tanger Outlets:
- The Hershey Tanger Outlets are currently undergoing major renovations. The renovations are giving the exterior storefronts a new look, in addition to constructing new walkways and seating areas through the middle of the parking lot. The renovations are expected to be completed in the Spring of 2024.