CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate, we had two new businesses open their doors, and a long-time food truck and restaurant that announced its upcoming closure.

A new youth video game training center will soon open its doors in Cumberland County this weekend. The new center is going to come equipped with many PC gaming stations and a console table section as well. Valhallan offers youth memberships, camps, competitions, and more! The new business is situated right outside of Camp Hill.

This new antique art and collectibles shop recently made its debut in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. The new store now occupies the space that was previously home to Toys on the Square, which has since relocated the former Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop. Treasures on Main currently has over 60 vendors but can accommodate a little over a hundred.

This popular food truck and restaurant recently announced their upcoming closure in Dauphin County. In the years that followed the 2016 inception of ShreddRRz food truck, they opened a restaurant location and a stand at the Fresh Market in Hershey. They will cease all operations on Saturday, December 9.

Stay tuned for next week’s new edition of Local Business Beat!