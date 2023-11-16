HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wells Fargo recently confirmed with ABC27 news that they will soon be closing a branch location in Harrisburg.

According to a spokesperson with Wells Fargo, their branch location inside of the Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street, will be officially closing its doors on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

As a result of this branch’s upcoming closure, Wells Fargo says that customers can instead use their Union Deposit branch, which can be found at 1085 East Park Drive.

Wells Fargo said in a statement to abc27 news:

“This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly. Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers in combination with our online and mobile channels and ATMS. Over the last several years, we have rightsized our branch network, and we may continue to combine two older existing branches into one better situated location. Doing so does not take away the importance of our customers and the communities we serve.“

News of this branch’s closure comes as the Harrisburg Mall is heading towards redevelopment; however, it is still unknown when these major renovations will begin.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.