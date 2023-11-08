YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Art Association (Y.A.A.) recently announced that it has officially found a new home.

According to the Y.A.A., with the help of Rock Real Estate, the association recently purchased the former Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church that is located at 591 Linden Avenue.

Y.A.A was formerly located on 220 South Marshall Street but needed to relocate since this space was seized by eminent domain for the I-83 expansion project. The association’s new headquarters will double the size of its previous gallery and educational space.

“The York Art Association is a channel for artists in our community to present their works in a professional space,” Michael Lowe, York Art Association’s Board President said. “We are excited about this new location as it will support the growth and development of the Art Association while preserving the rich history associated with our organization and the church”.

York Art Association’s new logo design

In addition to the Y.A.A.’s new home, they also unveiled a new logo which was created in conjunction with students from Pennsylvania’s College of Art and Design. According to the Y.A.A., the new logo will soon be implemented across all their social medias, websites, and printed materials.

The York Art Association was first founded back in 1905 and for the past 118 years, they have offered over 100 classes and workshops annually.