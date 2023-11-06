HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned creamery and pizza cafe recently closed its doors.

The Pretzel Pizza Cafe & Creamery, which is located at 711 West Elm Street in Hanover, Pa., officially closed its doors over the weekend. The locally owned Hanover-restaurant is most known for its pretzel pizza crust creations, in addition to its wide range of ice cream options as well.

The locally-owned pizza cafe and creamery first announced its upcoming closure back on Friday, October 27.

“We appreciate all the support over the past couple of years from every single customer we’ve had the pleasure to serve and particularly our loyal customers,” the owners said on Facebook. “It has been an honor to serve you and this community. This was a very difficult decision and one that was not taken lightly.”

The Pretzel Pizza Cafe & Creamery’s last day of operation was back on Sunday, November 5.

