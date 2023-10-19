GOLDSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — A new next-generation Dunkin’ restaurant recently opened its doors in York County.

The new next-generation Dunkin in York officially opened its doors on Wednesday, October 18 at 2210 Old Trail Road in Goldsboro. The new location’s hours of operations are:

Mondays – Sundays // 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to Dunkin, the new 2,000-square-foot establishment will feature a modern design, complimentary Wi-Fi, an innovative tap system, and a drive-thru. Additionally, the new location is expected to create approximately 15 new jobs in the area.

The franchisee of the new Dunkin’ location is Rocky Patel, who now owns and operates six locations throughout Pennsylvania.

According to Dunkin, the company was first founded back in 1950 and now has more than 13,200 restaurants across 40 global markets.