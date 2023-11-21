NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) recently approved $1.3 million in state funding for Tri-County Housing, which will go towards the preservation of two senior living properties in Perry County.

According to Tri-County Housing, this recent grant is part of the second round of Housing Options Grant Program funding, which is made up of $98 million in total state-wide assistance. It is important to note, that Tri-County Housing had received requests for more than $250 million in funding.

The grant funding will go towards emergency repairs, preservation, and new construction.

$1,329,222 in total was awarded for the upgrading and repair of two Perry County buildings, which consists of the:

“We are truly excited about this funding to two Perry County landmarks, a beloved area in need of improvements as time takes its toll on the safety, appearance, and function of our two of our most vital structures in Newport,” Gary Lenker, Executive Director of Tri-County Housing, formerly Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) said. “We are honored to be able to provide these upgrades to the seniors in Newport and are so grateful for this funding from state lawmakers.”

The Newport Hotel Apartments, located at 2 North Second Street, will be using this funding to update the heat pumps, repair the seams on the rubber roof, replace the 20-year-old carpet flooring, purchase and install twelve new bathtubs to be retrofitted, and repair the exterior alarm system.

Newport Hotel Apartments

The Newport Square Apartments, which are located at 9 South Second Street, will utilize the grant funding to repair the roof and flooring in the common areas, repair the sprinkler system in the attic, and to address the deteriorating brick on the exterior of the building.

Newport Square Apartments

“Expanding affordable housing in Pennsylvania does not mean only building new units,”

Gary Lenker added. “Also key to our mission as a nonprofit is preventing our current affordable housing stock from falling into disrepair and being taken out of the available housing stock.“

According to Tri-County Housing, altogether these two buildings provide 24 apartment units and and four commercial spaces.

