LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau.

Police say they located two victims with apparent gunshot sounds who were transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services. One victim was pronounced deceased, and the other was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim was identified by police on Monday afternoon as Luis Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster County. The second victim was released from the hospital.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police did not have anyone in custody in relation to the incident as of around 9 a.m. on Monday morning. They are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say anyone with information relevant to the investigation should contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.