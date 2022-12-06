OLIVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed in a fatal accident involving a train in Perry County on Tuesday morning, according to the Perry County Coroner.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 6 in Oliver Township. According to the coroner, the victim was driving on Lower Bailey Road when he lost control of his vehicle on ice.

The coroner said his car went down an embankment and came to rest on train tracks, where it was hit by an approaching train.

The victim’s name is not being released until his relatives are notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.