WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person died in a vehicle accident in West Lampeter Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, according to a release from the West Lampeter Township Department of Police.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to a vehicle accident with entrapment at the intersection of 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and Route 741 (Long Lane), according to West Lampeter Township Police. The crash involved a Chevy Trailblazer and a tractor-trailer.

The Trailblazer was heavily damaged, and its driver was trapped inside, police say. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Willow Street, was later pronounced dead by the Lancaster County Coroner, police say.

The tractor-trailer’s driver was uninjured. A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris caused by the impact, police say.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.

Initial information indicates that the Trailblazer was traveling south on 272 and the tractor-trailer was traveling west on 741 before they collided in the intersection, police say. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have more information about the crash is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.