YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing $1 million for third-party repairs to the I-83 overpass that was struck by a truck last year.

I-83 was closed after a truck hit the overpass for Route 74 near Exit 16 for Queen Street on August 24. PennDOT said there was extensive structural damage to the bridge, including a crack in the overpass after the collision and the truck bed getting stuck under the bridge.

Officials at the time said PennDOT planned to install support beams in the damaged areas as a temporary fix.

Pennsylvania also received $3,825,995 for road and bridge repairs associated with Hurricane Ida in 2021.

The funding was part of a $749 million package announced to repair roads and bridges damaged by natural disasters and catastrophic events that were eligible for federal reimbursement.

“When natural disasters destroy vital transportation links, it impacts countless people who rely on those roads, bridges, and tunnels every day,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Cleanup and repairs can take years, and these funds are an important way our Department can help get families and communities moving again.”

“These climate events take their toll on communities, often impacting the economic livelihood and the quality of life for residents who are forced to make changes to their daily lives to accommodate damaged roads and infrastructure,” said FHWA Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “Through these long-term investments from FHWA’s Emergency Relief Program and new programs available in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we will continue to address the devastating impacts of climate change and catastrophic events and work to build more resilient transportation infrastructure.”