(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties.

The winning $1 million Harrisburg ticket was sold at Turkey Hill on 7601 Allentown Blvd.

Meanwhile, the retailers who sold the $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning tickets each earned a $500 bonus. They are:

Wawa, 3300 Schoenersville Road, Bethlehem, Northampton County;

PSC Main Street, 412 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County;

Unity Food Mart, 219 N. Main St., Muncy, Lycoming County;

Country Fair, 515 Main St., Saegertown, Crawford County; and

Giant, 2450 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County.

The $1 million-winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 10-33-41-47-56, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. The five Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the tickets would have been worth $50,000 each. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 536,500 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in Monday’s drawing, including more than 107,100 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 40,000 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.