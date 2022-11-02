LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, in Lancaster, officially broke ground on a massive 21,000 square foot expansion, on Oct. 14.

The new expansion will open the door for the pediatric center to care for upwards of 500 additional children – adding to their already 4,000 cared for children, according to the President of Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, James DeBord.

This expansion also opens the door for the pediatric center to bring in a dozen or more new therapists – which will be necessary in order to provide care for the increased number of children, according to President DeBord.

The new expansion of the pediatric center is going to include a wide variety of improvements, including, but not limited to:

Renovated Physical Therapy department

Renovated Occupational Therapy department

Renovated Speech & Language Therapy department

Renovated Behavioral Therapy department

New administration offices on the second and third floors of the expansion

Multi-treatment suite

Upgraded equipment

Newly expanded outdoor garden center

New HEPA air filtration system (installation scheduled for Nov. 14, 2022)

The project was initially quoted at around $10.4 million; however, due to increased prices and supply chain issues, the project is now estimated at approximately $12.4 million.

To pay for the expansion, The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development started a fundraising campaign – approximately $7 million was raised through the campaign, and those funds came directly from individual donors, philanthropists, and various other foundations.

On top of the funding from outside donations, the center was approved for a grant of $620,000 from Lancaster County, for the purpose of disease mitigation. Funding for the grant was provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will be covering the cost of the new HEPA air filtration system that is being installed later this month, according to President DeBord.

The general contractor for the expansion project is Benchmark Construction Co Inc. The expansion is expected to be completed by Jan. 2024 and will bring the pediatric center to a total of 55,000 square feet of space, according to President DeBord.

The pediatric center will remain open and services will not be disrupted throughout the entirety of the construction period – remaining open for the children was a top priority for the pediatric center, according to President DeBord.

The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development is located on 625 Community Way, Lancaster Pa., and open Monday through Thursday 7:30am – 7pm and on Fridays 7:30am – 5pm.