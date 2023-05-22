NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania lottery has announced that an Adams County retailer has sold a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket during the Saturday, May 20 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 17-23-32-38-63, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000, Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The ticket was sold at Turkey Hill located at 6113 York Road, New Oxford. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $179 million, or $92 million cash, for the next drawing which is on Monday, May 22.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. Winning tickets should immediately be signed on the back.