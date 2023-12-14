(WHTM) – A Veterans Day honor delayed was certainly not a Veterans Day honor denied for one special World War Two veteran, Warren Slear had this ceremony all to himself on Thursday at Capital Rehab near Harrisburg.

The Lebanon VA gave out special coins last month to vets who are at least 100.

Slear is 102, but couldn’t be there that day.

abc27 asked him how he felt on Thursday.

Slear said, “I never expected anything like this… it chokes me up.”

Douglas Etter, of the Lebanon VA Medical Center said, “It’s great to be able to honor Warren because he’s unique and that he served in the United States Coast Guard. We don’t have a lot of Coast Guard folks all the time that we hear about. We hear more about other branches of the service.

Slear’s family and friends were there to help him celebrate.