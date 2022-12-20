MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer at the Harrisburg International Airport (HIA) stopped a Florida resident who was bringing a loaded handgun through airport security last Thursday.

According to the TSA, the Florida man was stopped as he was bringing a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag through the security checkpoint in HIA on Dec. 15.

This is the 10th gun that TSA officers have caught at the airport security checkpoint so far this year, marking a record-high number of guns caught at HIA in a single year, the TSA says.

TSA Firearms Caught at the Harrisburg International Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2022

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (As of 12/19/22) Guns caught 6 7 4 2 10 Courtesy of the TSA

After the TSA officer saw the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the police were alerted. TSA then forwarded the incident to be followed up with the issuance of a federal financial civil penalty.

“Our officers are good at their jobs and are focused on their mission—especially during the busy holiday travel period,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times and know that it cannot go through an airport security checkpoint. This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty—a penalty for carrying a weapon that was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.”

More information about how to travel safely with a gun can be found here.

The TSA reminds travelers that even if they have a concealed carry permit, they cannot carry a firearm onto a plane.