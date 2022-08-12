MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An evening fire at the Genesis Court Apartments in Middletown on Aug. 11 left over 20 people without homes. On Aug. 12, the Middletown Borough Police Department charged a 12-year-old boy with arson, according to a police report.

Police report that the fire started just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 11. The American Red Cross was on-scene to help 13 adults, 11 children, and three pets with temporary shelter. The American Red Cross is also offering counseling services to those affected.

“In addition we are providing resources for mental health care and health services it’s a general service our volunteers offer,” said Laura Burke of the American Red Cross.

After investigating, police say that the fire started in an attached shed behind one of the apartment units, eventually spreading to others; Seven apartment units were extremely damaged.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to the Dauphin County Juvenile Probation Services, according to police.

The Middletown Area School District, who is assisting the American Red Cross, is hosting a supply drive for the impacted families on Monday, Aug. 15 from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m. The supply drive will take place at Middletown Area High School.

A list of needed items is below: