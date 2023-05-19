HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced that a Pennsylvania food manufacturer will be investing millions to expand their Lancaster County headquarters.

According to the Governor’s office, Shank’s Extracts LLC, which is a specialty ingredient, flavors, and botanical extracts company, will be investing $30.5 million to expand its headquarters in Lancaster County.

Shank’s Extracts has been headquartered in Lancaster County since its founding in 1899. According to the Governor’s office, the company distributes more than 2,400 different products worldwide, which include: flavors, emulsions, botanical extracts, colors, and sauces for the retail and food industry.

Shank’s Extracts is also known as the top producer of vanilla extract in the United States.

The announced expansion in East Hempfield Township is expected to create at least 83 new jobs, while also retaining 234 statewide jobs over the next three years. The expansion of Shank’s Extracts facility will help to support liquid and dry manufacturing, packaging, and refrigerated storage. The project will also include the installation of other manufacturing capabilities.

“Having a homegrown company like Shank’s Extracts choose to expand in Pennsylvania sends a clear message that we are open for business and that we are working towards becoming a leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development,” Governor Shapiro said. “We’re aggressively competing with other states and countries to attract new businesses and keep growing Pennsylvania-based companies here, and I am focused on making the investments that will continue helping companies like Shank’s expand and bring more investments and jobs to Pennsylvania.”

Additionally, Shank’s Extracts received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $332,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $166,000 workforce development grant to train its workers.

“Shank’s Extracts has a long and impressive history in Lancaster County, and DCED is proud to have worked with the company to ensure they continue to grow right here in Pennsylvania,” DCED Secretary Rick Siger said. “The Commonwealth has a lot to offer to food manufacturers, from our strategic location, to our abundant natural resources, to our dedicated and skilled workforce. Governor Shapiro’s budget includes a proposed $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program, which will help us to invest in more expansion projects like this one.”

According to the Governor’s office, this project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT) which is a team of economic development professionals who report to the governor, while working with businesses that are relocating or expanding in the Keystone State.