CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — From coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, and more – 14 new businesses opened their doors in the Midstate this past month.

Here is a recap of all the openings in case you missed it!

Openings:

C.R. Blooms is a wellness boutique that recently opened its doors in Downtown Harrisburg. The new boutique offers facial treatments, teas, handmade Indian silk robes, cleansers, facial masks and a lot more. The new business is owned and operated by South Florida native Carmelia (Carm) Rameau.

A new Denim Coffee location was recently unveiled in Mechanicsburg earlier this month. The new coffee shop location is now the fifth to open in the Midstate. Denim Coffee is owned and operated by Matt Ramsey who hopes to open a total of 10 Denim Coffee locations in the future.

A new cookie company recently opened its doors at the new SavorHood food hall in Gettysburg. The Gettysburg Cookie Company is owned by Judy Morley and her partner Kathleen Sibley, and the company currently offers nine Gettysburg themed cookies.

This new business is changing the way you shop retail. The Mystery Box Depot offers a variety of ‘mystery boxes’ that come filled with overstock name brand items. The owner of the new business is Patty Smith and the business is located in the Colonial Park Mall.

A new Crocs retail store was recently unveiled at the Hershey Tanger Outlets, back on Friday, June 9. The new store-front is located in suite 123, which can be found in between Rebook and Aéropostale.

A new Mediterranean style restaurant was recently unveiled in Lebanon County. Room 101: The Med is owned and operated by Vito Mannino, whos family were the owners of the popular A&M pizza shop in Palmyra, Pa. The new restaurant’s grand opening week ran from Tuesday, June 13 until Saturday, June 17.

This new business referred to as a ‘skin care bakery’ and offers a wide range of homemade body butters and a curated selection of body frostings (lotion), body oils, body mists, and body washes. The new business is owned and operated by Kymani Gorham and her boyfriend Logan Sidesinger.

This is a new yoga and Pilates studio that recently opened its doors in York County. The new studio is owned by Ashana Taylor who offers classes for Bikram Yoga and Inferno Hot Pilates.

A new healthy meal plan restaurant franchise recently opened in Cumberland County. The new franchise location is owned and operated by Steve and Tamara Dyer who also own a Clean Eatz franchise location in Lancaster County.

This Lebanon County cafe recently held its official grand re-opening after closing for a period of time back in May. Cafe Panache is owned and operated by Denise Bollard who first opened the cafe back in the Fall of 2015.

This specialty, Pennsylvania made cheese shop is owned and operated by Carlisle native Stephanie Beeman. The recently opened cheese shop offers a wide assortment of 65 different cheeses for customers to choose from.

This popular BBQ food truck recently held the soft opening of its first brick and mortar restaurant in Cumberland County. Get Smok’d BBQ is owned at operated by husband and wife Mike and Erin Weierbach who started serving up the Midstate in their food truck back on May 18, 2016.

This is a family-owned bakery and cafe that recently opened its third location – this time in Lebanon County. The Mill 72 is owned and operated by Melanie and Brian Miller, along with their four daughters and two sons-in-law.