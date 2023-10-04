CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Fifteen men were arrested as part of a human trafficking operation targeting hotels and commercial establishments posting as massage parlors in Cumberland County.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the 15 men arrested in Operation Impact Demand VI are the most in any of the investigations conducted since 2022.

The men arrested were between the ages of 20 and 74 and from communities across the Midstate, as well as two with out-of-state addresses.

Since these operations began in June 2022, 60 individuals have been arrested.

The recent operation was conducted alongside the Hampden Township Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office focusing on a Hampden Township hotel.

“We cannot carry out an operation of the scale of Impact Demand without the partnership of departments like the Hampden Township Police and the Sheriff’s Department,” said District Attorney Seán M. McCormack. “Their efforts and professionalism are greatly appreciated.”

The District Attorney’s office says future operations are planned throughout the county.