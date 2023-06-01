Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

(WHTM) — This month of May brought many new businesses to the Midstate.

Here is a recap of all the business openings, in case you missed it:

Openings:

A locally owned coffee shop named Denim Coffee Company recently announced that they would be unveiling their fifth coffee shop location in Mechanicsburg. Denim Coffee is owned and operated by Matt Ramsey and the new location is expected to open this month.

A new independently owned bookstore recently opened its doors in Downtown York. The new Bound Books is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo, Chuck Blair and Sarah Timmcke. The new store sells books and potted plants, while also featuring a coffee bar.

A vintage clothing retailer recently opened its doors in Harrisburg. The Midtown Dandy & Stash Vintage is owned and operated by partners Andrew Kintzi and Anela Selkowitz and their store offers vintage clothing and houseware.

A local Oola Bowls franchise location recently opened its doors in Lebanon County. The new franchise is owned and operated by Andrew Agee and the location offers a wide variety of acai fruit berry bowls – perfect for a healthy snack during the summer.

A local outdoor company called Outdoor American Kitchen (OAK) recently unveiled its newest showroom in York County. The company is owned and operated by Jason Combs, Adam Edelman, and Dan Deisenroth and the store offers a wide range of outdoor equipment and other design services.

A local candle-making business recently opened its doors in York County. Cultivated Essentials is owned and operated by Heather Weyforth Caple and her new storefront offers candle-making and other natural hand-crafted products.

The popular Stuff’D Steaks in Lebanon County recently reopened its doors after a burglary in April shut them down. Stuff’D Steaks is owned and operated by Brian Boltz and his family.

A locally owned, French-inspired cafe recently opened its doors in Lancaster City. The new Passerine is owned and operated by Kyle Sollenberger, who is also the co-owner of the Prince Street Cafe and Passenger Coffee Roasters.

A local bundt cake franchise location recently held its grand opening in Cumberland County. The new location is owned and operated by Karyn Reber-Hummer.

A new Shake Shack was recently unveiled in Lancaster County – becoming the first Shake Shack to open in our region. The new location features a drive-thru lane, an indoor dining room, and a partially covered outdoor patio section for seating as well.

A new sub shop recently opened its doors in York County. The new Riverside Subs is owned and operated by Disma Campailla, whose family owns the long-time Vecchia Sicilia Pizza.

A new tabletop board game establishment recently opened in a new Lancaster County location. Six Feet Under Games is owned and operated by Susan (Sue) Waldbiesser who first opened the tabletop game board establishment back in 2004. The store offers over 5,000 different games.

A Pennsylvania creamery recently opened a new storefront location in Cumberland County. Urban Churn is owned and operated by Adam Brackbill and this new location is now the third retail storefront in the Keystone State.

A local Pennsylvania-based whiskey distillery recently opened a new retail shop in the Lancaster Tanger Outlets. The Chicken Hill Distillery was founded in 2017 and is most known for its legal moonshine.