LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager driving a stolen vehicle led police on a chase on Nov. 26, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

East Cocalico Township Police say the 15-year-old from Terre Hill led police on a chase around midnight on N. Reading Road.

He was arrested after driving over a curb on Muddy Creek Church Road and disabling the vehicle, according to police. The teenager was released to his parents and sent a summons to appear in Juvenile Court, police said.

The 15-year-old faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police, false identification to law enforcement, and two summary traffic violations, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the vehicle theft, and charges related to that are forthcoming, East Cocalico Township Police noted.