YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen people were displaced in York County after a rowhome fire.

The Red Cross found temporary shelter for the 16 people who were displaced by the fire.

Emergency crews were called to Poplar Street early Monday morning for the fire. Details surrounding the blaze are limited but investigators do know that it started in a vacant home before spreading to two neighboring ones.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.