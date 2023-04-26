McSHERRYSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Ripleigh Maring, the 16-year-old owner of Ripleigh’s Creamery with a storefront in McSherrystown, Adams County began her own ice cream business at the age of 14 and has been growing the small enterprise into two ice cream shops, with a third one on the way.

“We’re opening up a third location in East York, Pennsylvania which is really exciting because actually a lot of people that come to the McSherrystown location are from York, probably more than 50 percent,” said Maring.

Maring’s ice cream shop is a hot stop for everyone in and out of the community, she said people drive from 30 minutes up to two hours for her tasty creations.

Her most recent creation is Taylor Swift-inspired ice cream flavors as the artist makes her way to her hometown state of Pa. for her three-day Philadelphia “Eras” tour stop.

The flavors are based on songs from the singer’s different albums, giving fans a taste of the experience if they can’t afford to go to the concert.

Maring even features two flavors of boozy ice cream for adults with a Swift addition, naming them “Feelin’ 22” and “Calm Down.”

“Everyone loves it. It’s a collection for anyone, even if you don’t know who Taylor Swift is,” said Maring.

Other flavors include a red velvet, called “Bad Blood,” a wedding cake-inspired ice cream named “Love Story,” and a honeycomb-flavored scoop called “Karma.”

Maring has gone even further with designing matching shirts for the staff, encouraging fans to come dressed in their concert outfits and exchange friendship bracelets.

“It relates to them and it brings something that I like forth and they like and we can connect through that,” she said.

The Eras Collection is available from April 15 until May 14, the last day Taylor Swift performs in her hometown area with a three-night stop in Philadelphia.