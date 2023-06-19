GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 160th-anniversary reenactment of one of the biggest battles in the Civil War has been scheduled for next week.

The reenactment in Gettysburg will be from June 30 to July 1 at 9 a.m. each day, with gates opening to the public at 8:30 a.m.

Presented by the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association, the event will be held at the Historic Daniel Lady farm.

Each day will feature a major battle, as well as military and domestic demonstrations, living history, and other events. There will be one major battle for each day: Buford’s Stand, Rolling Thunder, and Kemper’s Assault on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively.

There will also be sharpshooter demonstrations to allow visitors a glimpse of what it took to be a sharp shorter in the civil war.

Along with the battles and events, there will be children’s activities where children can learn about doll making, tea parties, and play games from that time period.

More information, along with a full schedule, can be found here.