HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County, has died, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

According to borough police and the coroner’s office, 18-year-old Dylan Flickinger from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m. while he was attempting to cross the roadway.

Police said that Flickinger was struck by a 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by a man from Westminster, Maryland.

Flickinger was wearing dark clothing and was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident, according to officials. He was then transported from the scene to York Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries, the release noted.

The coroner’s office stated that Flickinger died five days later on Thursday, Oct. 27, at WellSpan York Hospital after therapeutic and life-saving measures were given. The family has been notified and there will be no autopsy, the office noted.

The coroner ruled the cause of death as subdural hematoma due to multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner of death has been determined accidental.

The police department is asking anyone that may have witnessed the accident to contact the police department through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.