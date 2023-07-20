CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, 1800s colonial style farmhouse in Carlisle is currently listed for sale, for over a million dollars.

According to the listing, this historic farmhouse is located at 210 North Old Stonehouse Road, and it was first built back in 1868 – the home now rests on a 3.34-acre parcel. The large, multi-level limestone farmhouse features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom.

This historically preserved farmhouse is a “fully renovated country estate” with pieces of history boasted throughout the entire home. Most notably, the formal dining room features an original chandelier from former President Grover Cleveland’s White House – the chandelier was installed in this historic home back in 1949.

The 4,300 square foot limestone farmhouse also features “original yellow pine flooring throughout the home, original mantels, two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas), ornate woodwork, new glass windows, original doors & hardware, and a partially finished basement complete with a wine cellar,” according to the listing.

According to the listing, some of the more recent additions to this multi-story farmhouse include:

Custom kitchen and cabinetry w/modern appliances

Butler pantry with custom built-in cabinetry and Corian counter tops

Mahogany porch

Flagstone patio

Whole home generator

Security system

The outside of this home is vast and features a large bank barn for parking and extra storage, a well-preserved outbuilding, and plenty of preserved forest and farmland as well. According to the listing, this farmhouse is also home to wetlands with a spring-fed pong and a wildlife sanctuary.

The historic farmhouse is part of the Cumberland Valley School District and the property was listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,600,000. The listing agent for the property is Donna “Michelle” Preputnick.

abc27 is featuring unique properties for sale in the area. These listings are not sponsored and are featured solely for their unique characteristics.