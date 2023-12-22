UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An 1800s farmhouse is on the move in Cumberland County.

The Lambert Farmhouse in Upper Allen Township, which dated back to 1855, moved today as the land is currently sit on will soon be under development.

The group working to save the historic building from demolition, called “Friends of the Farm” is now relocating it to a creekside lot across McCormick Rd.

Today’s move marks the culmination of months of work to prepare the house for its move. Friend’s of the Farm tracked the updates during the project on their website.

According to the group, the project to move the house led to new discoveries being made about the house’s architecture and history. Among these discoveries was the uncovering of elements Georgian, Federal, and Greek Revival styles of architecture.

More information about the house and its unique features is available online at friendsofthefarm.org.