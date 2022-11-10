MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in York County sold a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million dollars.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Big Mouth On The Run, located at 1308 North George Street in West York, sold a We Wish You a Merry Million scratch-off ticket worth $1 million. We Wish You a Merry Million is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.