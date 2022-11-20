TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Tyrone Township, Adams County early Sunday Morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Kime of the Bendersville Community Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township at around 6 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kime said firefighters were in the basement when a gun safe collapsed through the first floor, pinning the two firefighters, they were also hit by a garage door.

Both firefighters were pulled to safety within one minute and were treated for minor injuries at the scene, the fire department said.

Courtesy of Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Courtesy of Buchanan Valley Fire Department.

Kime has said that the home is a total loss. At this time it is not clear what started the fire., however, crews worked for over two hours to control the fire and extinguish hotspots.

The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal is investigating.