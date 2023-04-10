UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two people were injured in Upper Allen Township after being attacked by two dogs on Saturday, April 8, Upper Allen Township Police say.

Police responded to the 800 block of Northern Spy Drive at 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of a dog attack. When officers arrived, they determined that two different people were attacked by two dogs on the loose while walking their dogs.

Police say one of the victim’s dogs was severely injured in the attack as well.

The two loose dogs were eventually caught and returned home, where they started a Pennsylvania-mandated quarantine.

The Pennsylvania State Dog Warden is investigating the case.