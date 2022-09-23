CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — An accident involving a concrete truck injured two people on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police, a concrete truck driven by 24-year-old Alexander Yohn of Mechanicsburg was in the left lane of Pa. Route 581 westbound in Camp Hill, Cumberland County. An SUV driven by Sawa Tamang was traveling in the middle lane of the highway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Yohn began to make a lane change to the middle lane without noticing the SUV. This caused the truck Yohn was driving to hit the back end of the SUV, causing the SUV to slide in front of the truck causing the truck to overturn.

The concrete truck came to a stop resting on top of the SUV, causing Tamang and a passenger to become entrapped.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to Holy Spirit Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the Yohn was not injured in the accident.

The road was shut down for about two hours while the scene was cleared, causing traffic on Route 581 to back up onto the South Bridge.