DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Oct. 20, a Dauphin County jury convicted two men of second-degree murder, burglary, and criminal conspiracy to commit burglary after a 2020 incident that left one man dead.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Mason Quailes and Marcus Garner were both sentenced to life in prison for murdering Ismail Lewis.

The release states that on the morning of Sept. 2, 2020, Shnaisia Peterson was involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Ismail Lewis, in Steelton Borough. Peterson called a friend who put her in touch with Mason Quailes, the district attorney’s office says.

Upon hearing about the domestic dispute, Quailes and his friend Marcus Garner went to Peterson’s house armed with handguns. Peterson told Quailes and Garner what had happened and told the two men that she had Lewis’ PIN numbers for his bank cards, according to the release.

They agreed on a plan for Quailes and Garner to beat up Lewis and take his bank cards so they could split the money, the district attorney’s office says.

Both men went to Lewis’ house and started to fight him. When it was clear that Lewis was not going to allow himself to be robbed, Quailes and Garner drew their guns, pistol-whipped Lewis on top of his head, and then shot him, according to the district attorney’s office.

Quailes and Garner fired six shots total, striking Lewis five times, according to the release. One bullet went through his heart and left lung, killing him.

“This investigation was a collaborative effort by several police agencies, including the Steelton Borough Police Department, the Swatara Township Police Department, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, the Susquehanna Township Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police,” according to First Assistant District Attorney Mike Sprow. Sprow added, “The teamwork demonstrated by the officers who were on scene and who conducted the follow-up investigation was impressive and ensured that two very dangerous criminals would be held accountable.”

First Assistant District Attorney Mike Sprow and Deputy District Attorney Chelsea Robbins prosecuted the case.