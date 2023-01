FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say during a traffic stop, they rescued two women who had been reported missing and endangered.

Police say on the night of Jan. 6, they pulled over Antonio Green of Bensalem on I-83 in Fairview Township for a traffic violation and found the two women inside the car.

Police arrested Green. He is now in the York County Prison charged with human trafficking and prostitution.

The two women were taken to temporary shelters.