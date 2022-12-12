DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new officers have been sworn in as Derry Township Police Officers over the past couple of months.

According to the Derry Township Police Department, Officer Austin Gill was sworn in a couple of months ago and is currently field training with the department.

Gill joined the Derry Township Police after serving several months with the City of Philadelphia Police Department as an officer in the 24th District. Originally from Philadelphia, Gill has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and a minor in Global Studies from Temple University.

Gill is also a 2nd Lieutenant in the Pennsylvania National Guard, Company A, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Division.

Also according to the Derry Township Police Department, Officer Kody Ierley was sworn in and will be attending the 122nd Municipal Police Academy at Harrisburg Area Community College in January of 2023.

Ierley will be joining the Derry Township Police Department after serving Dauphin County as a Deputy Sheriff for two years.

Originally from the Middletown area, Ierley graduated from Mount Calvary Christian School in Elizabethtown and has a bachelor’s degree in Pastoral and Biblical Studies from Lancaster Bible College.