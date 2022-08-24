NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Apple Festival is returning for its 36th year on Saturday, September 24 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m at New Cumberland Borough Park.

There will be hand-made items and delicacies available from local vendors and crafters. Food vendors will have food ready to eat at the festival or to take home and enjoy later.

There will be an apple pie contest, a Lego building contest, kids activities, games, pony rides, and more entertainment.

The New Cumberland Olde Towne Association is sponsoring the event; Proceeds will support the Community of New Cumberland Service Departments and local youth programs.

For additional information, visit www.applefestivalnewcumberlandpa.com, or contact Christie Leukus at 717-319-4421.