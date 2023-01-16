HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the food court reported record sales.

Here’s a look at some of the crazy statistics from this year’s food court sales:

Potato growers sold 12,000 pounds of baked potatoes and 20,000 pounds of french fries.

Mushrooms farmers sold about 9,000 pounds of mushrooms.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association sold over 18,000 gallons of farm show milkshakes.

All of these groups were supported by volunteers who worked thousands of hours collectively.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Proceeds from the sales will help fund professional development and scholarships for future members of the groups.