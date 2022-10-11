HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Second Street in Harrisburg will officially open as a two-way street on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at noon.

A two-mile portion of Second Street, from Forester Street to Division Street, will transition from a one-way street to a two-way street, and three roundabouts will replace traffic lights.

Second Street will have one lane running in each direction, and a turning lane in the middle.

The city says there will be extra police at the new roundabouts to assure all drivers are using them properly.