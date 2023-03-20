GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course announced that 3 Doors Down will headlining the iHeart Radio Summer Concert Series this July.

According to the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, 3 Doors Down will be taking the stage on July 8 for their “The Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour.” Special guest Candlebox will open the show, and later fireworks will conclude the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24. You can click here for more information.

3 Doors Down will join Jordan Davis for the iHeart Radio Summer Concert Series.

Hollywood Casino also announced that they will be donating $2 from every ticket sale to local veteran charities.