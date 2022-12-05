WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured in a crash involving a horse and buggy in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County, on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 4, according to State Police. Police say a Honda Civic was driving south on Centerville Road when it crested a hill and struck the back of a horse and buggy that was also traveling south on Centerville Road.

The buggy was propelled into a grassy field beside the roadway where it collapsed, according to police, and troopers suspect that all three occupants of the horse and buggy were ejected from the buggy.

The operator and one of the passengers of the buggy sustained minor injuries in the incident, and the second passenger in the buggy sustained significant head injuries, according to State Police. All three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The horse pulling the buggy was euthanized due to critical injuries it sustained, police said.

Any charges against the driver of the Honda are pending investigation, according to police.