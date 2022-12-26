LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were killed in crashes in Lancaster County over the holiday weekend, according to the coroner’s office.
The coroner said an 18-year-old man was killed after his vehicle hit a telephone pole on Saturday afternoon. That crash happened on Cains Road in Salisbury Township, the coroner’s office said.
The coroner’s office also said two women were killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Friday night in Brecknock Township. The crash involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, according to the coroner’s office.
The names of the three victims have not yet been released.