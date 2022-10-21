HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Three men have been sentenced for drug trafficking after being arrested outside of a Midstate hotel in April 2021.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 32-year-old Wallace Smith and 40-year-old Jolie Brown, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 33-year-old Andres Garica-Grajeda of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, were all arrested outside the Hampton Inn in Hanover on April 11, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Karam stated that at the time of the arrests, Smith was wheeling a luggage cart holding bags that contained over 81 kilograms of cocaine and 5 kilograms of fentanyl from his hotel room into Garcia-Grajeda’s vehicle.

A search of Brown’s hotel room discovered over $823,000 in drug proceeds, the attorney’s office says. Smith and Brown had driven the drugs to Adams County from California in a tractor-trailer and were dropping them off to Garcia-Grajeda for distribution, a release noted.

According to Karam, Smith was sentenced to 63 months in prison, Brown was sentenced to 70 months, and Garcia-Grajeda was sentenced to 87 months. The defendants previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of cocaine and 400 grams and more of fentanyl, the release said.

The convictions were the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys William Behe and Scott Ford prosecuted the case.