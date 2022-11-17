EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.

According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that a three-year-old boy was hit by a car that was traveling eastbound. Police stated that it is believed that the child entered the roadway from an adjacent driveway on the south side of the road.

The vehicle was a 2006 Hyundai Accent operated by a 65-year-old woman from Conestoga.

The woman immediately stopped after impact and called 911 while rendering aid to the boy. The child’s mother arrived immediately after the 911 call and was transported to a local hospital and then was later transferred to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Police have noted that it is not yet known why the child was outside or how he got away from a caretaker, as the investigation is currently ongoing.

The names of the driver and the pedestrian are not being released at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.