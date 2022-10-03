PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After a “lengthy investigation,” four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Oct. 10, 2020, PSP Newport investigated the death of an 18-year-old man who had died from a drug overdose in Carroll Township, according to a police report.

According to PSP, 24-year-old Ali Brown of Chambersburg and 22-year-old Baileigh Hoover of Shippensburg were arrested and charged with drug delivery resulting in death; criminal use of a communication device; manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and involuntary manslaughter.

Additionally, PSP reports that Zachary Hutchinson, 21, from Shippensburg was charged with criminal use of a communication device and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

A fourth person, 21-year-old Kody Thompson of Shippensburg was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, according to PSP.

Charges were filed at a Perry County district court, according to police.