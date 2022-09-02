BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is breaking ground on a more than $4 million dam project in Cumberland County Friday.

Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs has been waiting for upgrades since June 2016 when a nearby sinkhole exposed structural deficiencies in the existing dam.

The commission, along with South Middleton Township and private donors, worked together to fund the early design work. In 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf released $2.8 million in capital funds to advance the project with a supplemental release of $2.2 million in June of this year.

The project will build a new dam, spillway, and retaining wall along with an upgraded boat launch and ADA fishing area.

The project is expected to be completed around this time next year.