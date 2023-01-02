HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day after getting calls about a fight and shots being fired.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

A police report states when officers arrived at the scene they found multiple people who had injuries on their faces. Four people with face injuries were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, Harrisburg Police were notified that a different jurisdiction responded to a gunshot victim in the area. After speaking with the gunshot victim, police confirmed that the victim had been shot while on the 1500 block of Berryhill Street.

The gunshot victim, who is unidentified at this time, was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Police are currently investigating and are asking anyone with information about the fight/shooting to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.