CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Five schools in the Midstate were awarded gold level Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards for registering to vote at least 85 percent of their eligible students during the 2022-2023 school year.

“These prestigious awards honor high school students who engage their peers in the electoral process and empower them by ensuring their voice will be heard in determining the future of our country,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said.

The schools that won gold level awards in the Midstate were Carlisle High School, Harrisburg High School: SciTech Campus, Middletown Area High School, Fannett-Metal High School, and Crispus Attucks Charter School.

These schools were among 37 Pennsylvania high schools to be recognized for their student voter registration.

Boiling Springs High School in Cumberland County was also one of six Pennsylvania high schools to win a silver level award for student voter registration. The silver award was given to schools that registered to vote at least 65 percent of their eligible students.