WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from a travel plaza in Dauphin County on Dec. 30, 2022.

Police say they responded to the Exit 77 travel plaza at 7800 Linglestown Road in West Hanover Township for a reported theft around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.

An investigation determined that two unknown people stole 1,023 gallons of diesel fuel, valued at $5,000, from the gas pumps, according to State Police.

The people were in a blue truck with a flat bed, police say. According to State Police, the truck has no DOT number, but it might be distinguished by a “white Seagal image” on the passenger door.