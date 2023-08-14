YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – On Sunday, hundreds of bikers rode 32 miles from York to Gettysburg.

“We plan this ride every year, we even held it virtually during COVID, so this is our 5th in-person ride,” said local store marketer for Texas Roadhouse in York, Katherine Antic.

Bikers are raising awareness for ‘Home For Our Troops,’ a national charity organization that donates and builds custom homes for veterans that were severely injured in the line of duty.

“For us to be able to give back to the community for those who gave up a lot of things to go deploy, to go take care of us and protect us, it means a lot to me, it’s near and dear to my heart and I do it every year,” said Army Veteran David Dadich.

“Being in the Marine Corps for 20 years, I’ve seen a lot of different parts of the world, and I can honestly say that we live in the greatest country on the planet and we owe it to all those veterans that are out there that have sacrificed so much for us,” said Veteran John Crone.

A Midstate veteran, Lyndon Sampang, has a prosthetic leg after getting injured in Afghanistan in 2010.

In 2018, ‘Home For Our Troops’ built Sampang a custom home in Gettysburg.

“Oh man, it’s overwhelming, you know, and to thank, thank you is not enough,” said Sampang.

‘Home For Our Troops’ has built more than 350 homes in 47 states with 16 of those being built in Pennsylvania.